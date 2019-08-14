OGEMA — James R. Wiegert, 73, of Ogema, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Jim was born on April 5, 1946, in Ladysmith, the son of Roy and Mildred (Woebbeking) Wiegert.
Jim was a proud Vietnam veteran, having served with the U.S. Air Force from 1962 until his honorable discharge in 1966. Jim loved to fly and held his pilot’s license for many years.
In 1973, Jim married Joyce Stockhausen and, together, they raised three children. Jim later was married to Joanne Nehring in 1997 and enjoyed spending time with her two children, Sara and Joe.
Jim ran a catering business for many years and loved talking with customers. He cherished being outdoors hunting and fishing, especially on the Spirit Flowage with his friend Dennis Loften. He also greatly enjoyed camping, traveling, playing cards and riding his motorcycle, but his grandchildren brought him the greatest joy.
Jim was a proud member of AA and attended meetings regularly. He also was a member of Vietnam Vets/Legacy Vets Motorcycle Club with the MidWest Region. He belonged to the American Legion Post 452 in Spirit and was a faithful member of Spirit Baptist Church where his dear friend Duane presides.
Jim will be deeply missed by his three loving children, Paul Wiegert of Fort Atkinson, Philip Wiegert of Jefferson and Elizabeth (Chris Topel) Bourke of Jefferson; five siblings, Bonnie (Mike) Wagner of Newburg, Marilyn (Doug) Findlay of Oconomowoc, Linda (Mario) Maenza of Germantown, Robert Wiegert of Jefferson City, Mo., and Debra (Jim) Jenkins of McMinnville, Tenn.
He further is survived by his three beautiful grandchildren, Katelynn, Logan and Ashlynn Bourke; a former brother-in-law and dear friend, Dennis Loften; his former son-in-law, Brian Bourke; his godchildren, Kris Thompson and Matthew Loften; and a loving friend, Jan Pinter.
Jim was greeted in heaven by his parents; sister, Janet; first wife, Joyce; and beloved and deeply missed grandson, Connor James Bourke.
The funeral service with military honors for Jim Wiegert will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Spirit Baptist Church with Pastor Duane Harper officiating.
Visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, at the Riverside Cemetery in Ladysmith.
The Krueger Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
You may view the full obituary and leave online condolences at www.kruegerfamilyfuneral.com.
