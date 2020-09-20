LAKE MILLS — James R. Yandre, 87, died on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 29, 1933, in Lake Mills, the son of the late Ora “Doc” and Martha (Lowell) Yandre.
Jim was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1952.
On April 4, 1959, he married the former Bernice E. Powell. She died on Nov. 14, 2000.
Jim had been employed by Stoppenbach Foods of Jefferson, owned and operated the Aztalan Inn with Bernice, and later retired from APV Crepaco.
He was a member of the Lake Mills American Legion Post No. 67, and had served on the Lake Mills Fire Department for 17 years and the Jefferson County Tavern League.
Jim enjoyed golfing, watching sports, attending activities for his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, his Thursday morning coffee group and playing cards.
Survivors include his children, Mark Yandre, Todd (Monica) Yandre and Tammie (Eric) Garman, all of Lake Mills; six grandchildren, Caty (Pete) Schmitt, Jordan Yandre, Evan (Ashley) Yandre, McKenna (Dylan Jardine) Garman, Morgan Garman and Nycole Garman; three great-grandchildren, Cora Schmitt, Bryn Schmitt and Zoey Schmitt; three sisters, Nancy (Laverne) Meng of Jefferson, Judith Mottl of West Bend and Mary (Dean) Garman of Lake Mills; one sister-in-law, Gerane Yandre; other relatives and friends.
He also was preceded in death by his step parents, Ted and Helen Jones; sister, Sue (Mitch) Bertram; his twin brother, John Yandre; brother, Tom Yandre; and brother-in-law, Ron Mottl.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills, with private family services to follow.
Burial, with military graveside rites, will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Lake Mills Fire Department.
