James Richard Dostalek, 78, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Jim was born on Oct. 2, 1941, in Racine, to John and Iola (Baldwin) Dostalek.
He graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine in 1959.
Jim served his country in the United States Army from 1959 to 1963.
He married Margaret “Maggie” Piper on July 1, 1961.
Jim worked for JI Case Company in Racine before moving to Fort Atkinson in 1969. He also worked for Crepaco in Lake Mills for 23 years.
Jim enjoyed golfing, watching the Generals play and coaching baseball when he was younger in addition to being an avid Wisconsin sports fan. He also was a numismatist (coin collector and appraiser).
He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Jim is survived by his wife, Maggie Dostalek of Fort Atkinson; children, Jeff (Danita) Dostalek of McFarland, Brian (Vickie) Dostalek of Milton and Mark (Tara) Dostalek of Madison; grandchildren, Ryan (Crystal) Dostalek, Timothy (Ashley) Dostalek, and Austin and Jordyn Dostalek; great-grandchildren, Blake, Taylor and Easton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bob Dostalek.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 313 Barrie St., Fort Atkinson.
Friends may call on Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Mary’s Cardiac Care and the staff at Rainbow Hospice for their loving care.
As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to Rainbow Hospice.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
