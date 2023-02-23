Fort Atkinson, WI - James Robert Zarnstorff, 76, Fort Atkinson passed away on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at St. Marys Hospital, Madison, WI.
Jim was born on July 11, 1946, in Elkhorn, WI to Robert and Inez (Carlson) Zarnstorff. He graduated from Lakeside Lutheran High School. Jim served his country in the United States Air Force for four years with one of those years stationed in Thailand. He married Patricia Kutz on August 3, 1973, at St. John's Lutheran, Jefferson, WI. Jim worked for AT&T for 32 years. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church where he served as a council member and usher. He enjoyed farming after his retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Pat, of Fort Atkinson; children, Jonathon (Kimberly) Zarnstorff, Waukesha, WI, Matthew (Amy O'Donnell) Zarnstorff, Fort Atkinson, and Robert Zarnstorff, Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Tyler and Alexis; siblings, Steve (Linda) Zarnstorff, Fort Atkinson, Sue (Ed) Freson, Lake Mills, Tom (Cindy) Zarnstorff, Bylas, AZ, Ron Zarnstorff, Henderson, NV, Terry Zarnstorff, Johnson Creek, Laura (Carl) Loppnow, Lake Mills, Kristine (Jeff) Truman, Jefferson, and Larry Zarnstorff, North Hollywood, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tim.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 11:00am at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church 301 S. High St. Fort Atkinson, WI 53538 with Rev. Matthew Vik officiating. Friends may call at the church on Monday from 9:00am until the time of the service. As an expression of sympathy, you may wish to consider memorials to St. Paul's Lutheran Church or School. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of James Zarnstorff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.