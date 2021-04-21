June 9, 1955 - April 15, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Jan Marie Woodman, 65 of Fort Atkinson, passed away at her home on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Jan was born on June 9, 1955 to the late Albert (Croppie) and Nancy Krause, she was the oldest of three daughters.
Jan was a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School.
She had two children; Eric Hummel and Heather (Hummel) Hartwig
Jan married James Woodman on December 11, 1999.
Jan loved the Green Bay Packers and her yellow labs that she had over the years, they had a very special place in her heart.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; her son, Eric (Shelley) Hummel and daughter, Heather (Steve) Hartwig; grandchildren, Jordan and Hallie Hummel and Brooke and Nathan Hartwig; sister, Jodie (Bob) Allard, and nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by both her parents and her sister, Jill Furseth and brother-in-law, Robert Furseth.
Private burial is planned for a later date. No funeral will be held.
Memorials can be made to Jefferson County Humane Society.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
