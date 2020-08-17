JEFFERSON — Jane A. Folbrecht, 69, of Jefferson, passed away on Sunday Aug. 9, 2020, at her home in Jefferson, surrounded by her family.
Jane was born on Dec. 26, 1950, in Lancaster, the daughter of Roger and Mary (Hahn) Walker.
She married Bruce Folbrecht on Aug. 8, 1981, at St. Clements Catholic Church in Lancaster. The marriage was blessed with a son and daughter.
Jane attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, graduating with a degree in Elementary Education in 1973. She received her master’s in Education a few years later.
She had a passion for teaching and helping students reach their full potential. She spent 40 years doing what she loved, mostly in kindergarten (both in Boscobel and Deerfield.
Jane retired in 2013, and then spent time working at the local library and taking care of her grandsons. She enjoyed spending time with her family as this always was her No. 1 priority, lunch dates with friends, reading, and continuing to use her teaching skills with her grandsons by making projects and going over letters, numbers and colors whenever she could.
Jane will be remembered for her kindness, sense of humor, guidance, intelligence, patience and the care she had for others. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, students and all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bruce Folbrecht of Jefferson; one son, Christopher (Betsy) Folbrecht of Stoughton; one daughter, Kathleen (Ben) Farrell of Mount Horeb; three grandsons, Graham, Jack and Kevin; two sisters, Nancy Martin of Fennimore and Carol Bentzler of Stoughton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roger and Mary Walker.
According to Jane's wishes, there will be no formal service or visitation held. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date in the Boscobel Cemetery, Boscobel.
The Kendall Funeral Service in Boscobel is assisting the family.
Those sending cards or memorials can send them to Kathleen Farrell, 1711 Eggum Road, Mount Horeb, WI 53572. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com
