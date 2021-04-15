March 30, 1960 - April 13, 2021
Sullivan, WI - Jane A. Miller, 61, of Sullivan passed away at home after a long courageous battle with cancer, with her husband by her side.
Jane was born March 30, 1960 in Fort Atkinson to Henry and Shirley (Witte) Hrobsky. She attended school in Jefferson and graduated from Jefferson High in 1978. On January 2, 1982 she married Irvin Miller in Jefferson and the two shared 39 years of marriage. She studied general business at MATC and earned an Associate's degree while there. After graduating, Jane worked as an administrative assistant in various fields in the area. She enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and taking family trips to Florida. She loved spending time with her family and took every opportunity to spoil her grandchildren. Her family was the most important thing in the world to her and she will live on in their memories.
Jane is survived by her husband Irvin, children Brian (Desi) Miller of Fort Atkinson, Tara (Mitch) Wagner of Oconomowoc, grandchildren Ellidy, Reid, Lexi and Everett, sister Joanne (Roger) Weide of Watertown, Judy (Dan) Bouchette of Watertown, Jacob (Kim) Hrobsky of Jefferson, and Jeff Hrobsky of Watertown.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jane's name to Rainbow Hospice Care would be appreciated.
An open-house celebrating Jane's life will be held from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Friday, April 23, 2021 at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home in Jefferson. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Masks and social distancing will be required at the gathering.
