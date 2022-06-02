Jane Ann Dorcey

Janesville, WI - Jane Ann (Milks) Dorcey of Janesville, WI, age 69, died peacefully on Monday, May 30, 2022 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI.
Jane was born in St. Clare Hospital in Monroe, WI on January 23, 1953 to Mary and Merritt Milks. She grew up in Brodhead, WI graduating from Brodhead High School in 1971 and later earned her Associate in Applied Science Degree as a Physical Therapy Assistant from Blackhawk Technical College.
Jane worked for Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson, WI for 29 years. It is there that her passion to help others thrived. Entering every patient's room with a light song and joy in her heart, she was a master of her craft. Jane loved cooking, gardening and tending to her home where she would host many gatherings with her family and friends. Love and laughter were in abundance and you always left with a full heart...and belly.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Merritt "Putt" Milks and Mary (TenEyck) Milks. She is survived by her children, John (Britton) Dorcey and Justin (Amanda) Dorcey; her sisters, Peggy (Dave) Dallman and Connie Sue (Tom) Prochnow; her brother, Merritt (Carole) Milks; grandchildren: Seryna (Payton) Bender, Kenzington Dorcey and John Dorcey V; great-granddaughter, Emilia Bender; nieces, Lyndsey (Rick) Garske and Chelsea Prochnow; her nephews, Nick Nelson and Chase Prochnow; and her many, many friends.
A celebration of Jane's life will be held on Friday, June 17th at Riverside Parks South Pavilion in Janesville, WI from 3pm - 8pm. A memorial service will begin at 5pm. Jane wanted those in attendance to wear boas, big earrings, and hats.
