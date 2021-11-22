December 3, 1935 - November 18, 2021
Whitewater, WI - Jane L. Becker, 85, of Whitewater, Wisconsin passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 18th, 2021, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Jane was born on December 3rd, 1935, in Elmhurst, Illinois to Alice Francis (Lefley) and Maurice Carver Turner. Jane graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1953, and then attended Indiana University, Bloomington where she earned a degree in Home Economics and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and on the Women's Golf team.
Jane taught at Whitewater High School for a brief time and enjoyed spending time on Lauderdale Lakes where she met and married Alvin George Becker of Palmyra in 1959. Jane and Al had four children, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and celebrated 54 years of marriage.
Jane was a devoted and wise mother and wife, with a great sense of humor, who was both fun and strict at the same time. She and Al enjoyed time spent between Whitewater, Door County, Florida and traveling to various places to visit family and friends. She was very creative and over the years perfected many passions; her garden, canning (jams, pickles, beets, and more...), a salad dressing business, stained glass artwork, photography though 4-H, selling real estate and most of all her FAMOUS English Toffee, which she loved to share with friends, family and church.
Jane's greatest love was for her family whom she was always very proud of. She will be missed deeply by her children; Dan (Jane) Becker of Whitewater, WI, Nancy (Bob) Becker/Maerz of Newport Beach, CA, Karin (Jeff) Smith of Scottsdale, AZ, her grandchildren; Casey (Benny) Rocha, Cody (Kari) Becker, Chad (Teegan) Becker, Connor Pryce Maerz, Jacob and Stephanie Smith, and her great-grandchildren, Jayce and Emelia Rocha. Jane is further survived by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Judy Turner of Ephraim, WI, sister-in-law Alice Smith of Palmyra, WI, and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Jane is reunited in heaven with her daughter Patricia Anne, husband Alvin, and her parents.
Jane's humor, wisdom, laughter, deviled eggs, and toffee will live in our hearts forever. She will be missed but not forgotten by all those who knew and loved her.
It was Jane's wish to rest in peace at Hillside Cemetery in Palmyra, Wisconsin beside her daughter and husband. No service is planned at this time, as friends and family will gather to celebrate Jane's life at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Palmyra United Methodist Church, Fairhaven Senior Services in Whitewater, or Rainbow Hospice in Jefferson. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Fairhaven and Rainbow Hospice for their exceptional care of Jane.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.