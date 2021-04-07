December 30, 1950 - April 5, 2021
Janesville, WI - Jane Elizabeth Rickel, 70, of Janesville passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Jane was born in Fort Atkinson on December 30, 1950 to Willis and Agnes (Wallace) Hoffman. She grew up in Fort Atkinson with her four siblings. Jane married the love of her life, David Rickel, and together they spent a wonderful life together.
She enjoyed traveling, reading, family, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Jane was a very giving person.
Jane is survived by her husband, David Rickel; children, Timothy (Anna) Rickel, Cynthia (Jeffrey) Abb; grandchildren, Brittany (Kevin) Welch, Brandon (Emily Richardson) Fryda, Brady Abb, Haley Abb; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Charlie; siblings, Jim (Judy) Hoffman, Bill (Nora) Hoffman, Jeff (Shari Anderson) Hoffman, and Julie Hoffman.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Willis and Agnes Hoffman; and one grandson, Benjamin Rickel.
A visitation for Jane will take place from 1PM until 3PM on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
The family would like to give special thanks to the Mercy Hospice Team and staff at Mercy Health System for their exceptional care for Jane.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
