Jane M. (Fischer) Bingham

Watertown, WI - JANE M. BINGHAM age 78 of Watertown passed away on Sunday April 9, 2023 at the Rainbow Hospice inpatient center in Johnson Creek. Jane was born on September 4, 1944, in Johnson Creek to Mathew and Grace (Haines) Fischer. Jane married Francis Bingham on May 15, 1965. She worked as a Nursing Assistant for many years at various health care facilities, most recently at the Timberwood in Lake Mills and The View in Johnson Creek.
She loved to watch football and racing. She was an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables, she enjoyed going to the Casinos, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son Michael (Lynn) Bingham of Milton, daughter Kelly (Michael) Drays of Milton, 4 grandchildren, Chris (Makenzie) Drays, Matthew (Mariah) Drays, Tyler (Briann) Bingham, Jessica (Travis Schultz) Bingham, 6 great grandchildren, Aubree Drays, Bryson Drays, Allie Drays, Makenna Drays, Tyson Bingham, Korbyn Bingham, her brothers Arnold Fischer of Fort Atkinson, Terry Fischer of Janesville, sister Rose (Tim) Multhauf of Jefferson, her husband of many years Francis Bingham of Jefferson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers David Fischer, LaVern Fischer, George Fischer, and sisters-in-law.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Saturday April 15th, 2023, at the Schneider-Michaelis Funeral home in Jefferson, with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating, Visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:00-11:00.
