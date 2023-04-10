Jane M. (Fischer) Bingham

September 4, 1944 - April 9, 2023

Watertown, WI - JANE M. BINGHAM age 78 of Watertown passed away on Sunday April 9, 2023 at the Rainbow Hospice inpatient center in Johnson Creek. Jane was born on September 4, 1944, in Johnson Creek to Mathew and Grace (Haines) Fischer. Jane married Francis Bingham on May 15, 1965. She worked as a Nursing Assistant for many years at various health care facilities, most recently at the Timberwood in Lake Mills and The View in Johnson Creek.

To plant a tree in memory of Jane Bingham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.