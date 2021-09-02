Jane Ruth Hadden

August 22, 1925 - July 24, 2021
Richmond, CA - Mrs. Jane R. Hadden was born in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin August 22, 1925 to the proud parents Frederick and Julia (Lemke) Keuer. One of six children, Jane was the baby of the bunch. She met and married James P. Hadden, the two remained married for 58 years until his passing in August 2005. From this union three children were born, sons, James R. and John, and daughter, Julie Hadden.
On July 24, 2021, under the watchful care of daughter Julie, Jane passed away. She was blessed with 95 years. Jane will be lovingly remembered by her children, James and Julie; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and a host of family, friends and her beloved dog, Gidget and cat, Cleo. She was preceded in death by son, John; grandson, Jimmy; parents, Frederick and Julia as well as her five siblings.
Jane was the epitome of a good Christian woman. She was known for never saying a bad word about anyone. She would give genuinely from the kindness of her heart including donating of her blood. When the children were young, Jane was a Boys and Girls Scout Leader. Her home was often full of the children who were welcomed with an open door policy from Jane and her husband, James. Jane had a beautiful singing voice, and at any time that she belonged to a church, she was sure to join their choir and share her God given talent with others.
The family would like to give a special Thank you to the Sutter Hospice program; though Jane was not in their care long, the compassion and assistance they provided was greatly appreciated.
Mrs. Hadden's arrangements were entrusted to Wilson & Kratzer Mortuary - Civic Center Chapel who placed her in the care of Nitardy Funeral Home in Fort Atkinson, WI and then Jane was placed to rest with her beloved husband at Evergreen Cemetery, also located in Fort Atkinson, WI.
