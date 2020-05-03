CAMBRIDGE — Janet Elaine Quale, 81, of Cambridge, passed peacefully in her home on April 30, 2020.
Janet was born on March 3, 1939, in Crawford County, to James and Neva (Rockwell) Fassbender.
She graduated from Prairie du Chien schools and later worked for Borg Textiles for 30 years. She was a resident of Cambridge for 16 years.
Janet was a bright soul who loved camping and family get-togethers.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah (Michael Howard) Quale; brothers Johnny (Sharon) Fassbender and Delbert Fassbender; and her special friend, Darlene Penzkover. She further is survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Janice Eileen; and her brothers, Richard, Loren and Charles (Alice) Fassbender.
A private service and burial will be held at Rock River Cemetery in Jefferson.
The family would like to give special thanks to Jefferson County Hospice for the care and compassion they showed to Janet.
The Nitardy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family.
