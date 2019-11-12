CAMBRIDGE — Janet Hughes Lumpp, 70, of Cambridge, formerly of Glenview, Ill., passed away peacefully Nov. 8, 2019, surrounded by family, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Jan was a tireless and selfless volunteer bringing her treasured therapy dog, Teddy, to visit the ailing, and enthusiastically working on projects in Wisconsin and Florida. The legacy of her kind spirit, passion for fun and zest for life will be missed greatly but not forgotten.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 42 years, Curt; loving children, Samantha (Blair) Johnson of Buffalo, N.Y., Timothy (Lauren) of St. Charles, Ill., and Christopher (Nicole) of Roselle, Ill.; cherished grandchildren, Emma, Mae, Hannah, Lucy, Molly, Anna, Adelyn, and her first grandson due in January. She was the dear sister of Gail (Jorge) Kimzin, Jim (Deb) Hughes and Sharon (John) Kern; and sister-in-law of Roger (Sue) Lumpp and Perry (George) Hedstrom.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Braun and Grace Hughes.
A celebration of her life will be held in Fort Atkinson on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club.
