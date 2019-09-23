Janet Lacy Hyde, 65, of Fort Atkinson passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Janet was born July 6, 1947, to James and Alva Lacy. She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School and most recently was employed by Shopko and BP in Fort Atkinson before retiring.
She is survived by her children, Tammy, Mike, Polly, and their families; her mother, Alva; and her sisters, Brenda, Pam, Mary and Pat and their families.
She was preceded in death by her father, James, and her brother, Ken.
A private family service will be held.
