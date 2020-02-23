Janet M. Kennedy, 62, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home.
Janet was born on April 15, 1957, daughter of Norbert and Grace (Warras) Wellnitz.
She married Howard Kennedy in Waukesha on Feb. 18, 1977.
An avid baker, Janet was well-known for her pecan and pumpkin pies. She also enjoyed her trips to Dejope casino.
But most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved being Grandma.
Janet is survived by her husband, Howard; children, Teresa (Peter) Kamstra, Sara (Michael) Walton, Michelle (Evan) Thomas, Sherrie (Nick) Siglinsky, Carrie (Kasey) Kopplin, Melissa (Ray) Amdahl and Bobbie (Sean) Williams; grandchildren, Keeley and Anya Thomas, Elliannah Walton, Jackson, Lillian and Grayson Siglinsky, Molly and Kyle Ruediger, and Zoey and Oliver Amdahl. She further is survived by her brothers and sisters, Tom (Donna) Wellnitz, Bill (Barb) Wellnitz, Mary (Paul) Marty, Carol (Mike) Keller, Mike (JoDee) Wellnitz and John Wellnitz; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norbert and Grace Wellnitz; father and mother-in-law, Luther and Elaine Kennedy; and her nephew, A.J. Wellnitz.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at the Dunlap Memorial Home, 604 S. Main St., Fort Atkinson.
