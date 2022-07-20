Fort Atkinson, WI - Janet Mathilda Christianson, 84, of Fort Atkinson, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 19, 2022 surrounded by family. She was born in Albert Lea, Minnesota on January 15, 1938. God used her in many life roles to touch the world. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered as a wonderful daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She deeply loved the Lord and her family, and was loved by them in return. Jan had a love for all children and was happiest in recent years spending time with her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In her younger years she enjoyed working as a teacher for 10 years at Mary Reidy's Nursery School. She served alongside her husband, Don, at United World Mission for 7 years where he was president and she worked in the office. Together they traveled to mission fields around the world where she ministered to women missionaries and spoke at women's groups. Later as a pastor's wife she served alongside Don at Faith Community Church supporting him in every way including visitation, teaching Sunday School, and founding the Women's Ministry. She was an avid student of the Word. Jan also worked at Jones Dairy Farm in the office. She enjoyed playing golf with her husband and friends and played for the Club Championship one year.
Jan is survived by her husband of 66 years, Don. They have 3 children, Daniel Christianson-deceased (Bonnie), Mary Baker (Don), and Jane Gebhardt (Keith), 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
Jan's favorite verse was, "There is no greater joy than to hear that my children are walking in the truth." (3 John 4) She excelled faithfully in all the roles entrusted to her and was surely greeted by her Lord with, "Well done, good and faithful servant".
A Memorial Service will be held at Faith Community Church, Fort Atkinson on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. with church reception to follow. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. at the church until time of service.
Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Faith Community Church.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
