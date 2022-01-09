Janice Alexander Jan 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save December 28, 2021Fort Atkinson, WI - Janice Ann Alexander, 81, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Fort Memorial Hospital.Janice was born on May 18, 1940 in Fort Atkinson to Gerald and Violet (Swader) Barlow. In December of 1958, Janice married David Alexander, and together they had Three children.Janice is survived by her children, Jeff (Shari) Alexander, Timothy Alexander, Melissa (Timothy) Billings; grandchildren, Mya, Austin, Jasmine; and brother, Steven (Donna) Barlow.She is preceded in death by her husband, David, who passed in 2011; and sister, Carol.There are no formal services planned.Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Janice Alexander as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Wayne Urben Bond set for former Jefferson man in child sex assaults Badger Bank announces executive management changes Phyllis L. Lange Nicole Knudsen Latest e-Edition Daily Jefferson County Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
