December 28, 2021

Fort Atkinson, WI - Janice Ann Alexander, 81, of Fort Atkinson passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Fort Memorial Hospital.

Janice was born on May 18, 1940 in Fort Atkinson to Gerald and Violet (Swader) Barlow. In December of 1958, Janice married David Alexander, and together they had Three children.

Janice is survived by her children, Jeff (Shari) Alexander, Timothy Alexander, Melissa (Timothy) Billings; grandchildren, Mya, Austin, Jasmine; and brother, Steven (Donna) Barlow.

She is preceded in death by her husband, David, who passed in 2011; and sister, Carol.

There are no formal services planned.

Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

