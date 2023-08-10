November 7, 1918 - August 7, 2023 Springfield, MA - Janice Neipert Hedges, 104, a resident of Springfield, Massachusetts born in Fort Atkinson on November 7, 1918, died of natural causes on August 7, 2023. She attended the University of Wisconsin where she was a member of Alpha Xi Delta sorority and founded the University’s first chapter of the League of Women Voters. After graduation she worked in Washington, DC as an assistant economist for the Department of Agriculture, but soon left for Paris to accompany her husband, Irwin Hedges, who was assigned to help implement the Marshall Plan. Further diplomatic postings took them to Ankara, Turkey and Bern, Switzerland. After returning to Washington in 1960, Janice worked first at the Women’s Bureau of the US Dept. of Labor, and then at the Bureau of Labor Statistics where she authored many articles for the Monthly Labor Review. She received the Award for Distinguished Career Service from the Department of Labor on March 4, 1982. Her work on Flexitime has been cited in numerous places, including the Wall Street Journal. She retired in 1982 and lived for many years in her home on East Capitol Street on Capitol Hill. In 2016, at the age of 98, she participated in the Women’s March in Washington DC. In 2019 she moved to Massachusetts. She is survived by her three children and a grandchild: Brian Hedges, who lives in Oberlin, Ohio; Inez Hedges, who lives in Somerville, Mass.; J. Kristin Hedges, who lives in South Hadley, Mass; and her grandchild Diana Hale who lives in Staunton, Virginia.
