Jason Orvold

September 19, 1977 - May 19, 2021
Fort Atkinson, WI - Jason Andrew Orvold, 43, died unexpectedly on May 19, 2021 at his home. Jason was born in Fort Atkinson on September 19, 1977, the youngest of three children to Sam and Barb (Howe) Orvold. He attended St. Paul's Lutheran School, Lakeside Lutheran High School, and graduated in 1996 from Fort Atkinson High School. He previously worked at Amazon Distribution in Kenosha and was also the owner of Pizza Pit in Lake Mills for several years. Jason was easy-going, likable, an avid reader and incredibly smart. He was the person you wanted on your team whenever there was a trivia game to be played. Jason applied to be a contestant on Jeopardy! However, the show was not accepting new applicants at that time. Had he been given the opportunity to fulfill that dream, he would have been impressive and memorable. Besides playing tennis with his niece Maya, Jason also enjoyed golf. He sank a hole-in-one at Spring Creek Golf Center on March 18, 2016.
Jason is survived by his parents Sam and Barb Orvold of Fort Atkinson; his sisters Rachel (Brad) Fregien of Madison and Jessica Nysted of Fort Atkinson; his nieces and nephews Eli, Ethan, Olivia, Simon, and Maya and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Charles and Ardella Howe and Omer and Louise Orvold.
A public visitation will take place on June 12, 2:00-4:00 PM at Nitardy Funeral Home followed by a private service for the family.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
