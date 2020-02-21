Jason P. Drescher, 45, of Fort Atkinson, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home.
Jason was born on Feb. 2, 1975, in Baraboo.
Jason was a loving father, brother and son. He was a man who wasn’t afraid to hide who he was, and never failed to bring smiles and laughter to those around him.
Under his tough exterior, he was a sentimental, kind, caring man. His favorite place was up at the peaks of the Devil’s Lake bluffs beside his family.
In the face of hardship, he never backed down and never gave up. His strength was both physical and mental, and no obstacle could block his path. Nicknamed “Blue Jay” as a child, there’s no doubt he is flying and singing with them in spirit now.
Jason is survived by his children, Tala and Gideon Drescher; mother, Suzanne McComas; sisters, Rachel Drescher and Felicia McComas; and maternal grandmother, Jean Stopinski.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Gertrude Drescher; and his maternal grandfather, Charles Harvey.
A celebration of Jason’s life will be held at a later date.
The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.
