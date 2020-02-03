Jay Robert Buchite, 68, Fort Atkinson, passed away at his home on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Jay was born on Nov. 29, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Hugh and Vaudis (Van Houten) Buchite. Jay married Betty Buckau in Milwaukee on May 27, 1978.
Jay served his country full time in the Army National Guard for 20-plus years. He and Betty owned Preferred Valuation Services in Fort Atkinson for over 10 years. Jay also worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation as a real estate supervisor. He then completed his career with the federal Veterans Administration as a loan guarantee officer-adaptive housing supervisor in St. Paul, Minn.
Jay and Betty moved back to Fort Atkinson upon retirement in 2016. He enjoyed trapshooting and playing his trumpet; he also was a military buff and enjoyed traveling.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Betty; sisters, Bonnie (Bruce) Dougherty, Milwaukee, and Penny (Kevin) Redmond, Jefferson; sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Tim) Martin, Tennessee, Bobbie (John) Keck, Watertown, and Becky (Andy) Williams, Tennessee; brother-in-law Buddy (Gina) Buckau, Elkhorn; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother- and father-in-law.
Inurnment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, Wis., with military rites.
A celebration of Jay’s life will be held in the future. As an expression of sympathy you may wish to consider memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
