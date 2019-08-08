CAMBRIDGE — Jean Erickson Forsberg, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on Aug. 4, 2019.
Jean was born Jan. 1, 1942, in Cooksville and graduated from Stoughton High School in 1960.
She married Robert Forsberg in 1967. Jean and Bob lived on Lake Ripley in Cambridge for 38 years before retiring to Siren in 2005 to be closer to family, and finally to Heartland House Assisted Living in Wautoma in January of 2018.
Jean worked in retail for many years before taking a position at the Dwight Foster Public Library in Fort Atkinson.
She loved working at the library, traveling with friend Mary Gates, fishing in Canada, golfing and dancing with Bob, and lake life with friends and neighbors on Lake Ripley.
Jean loved flowers, birds, animals and nature of all kinds. She was devoted to family, especially her nephews and their families, and was an important part of their lives.
Jean is survived by her husband, Robert Forsberg; her sister, Joyce (George) Benson of Fort Myers, Fla., and Siren; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mike and Karen Forsberg of Hancock; and her nephews, Adam (Mollie) Benson, Ryan (Sarah) Benson and Joshua (Jenny) Benson; grandnephews and nieces, William and Henry Benson, Annabelle and Alex Benson, and Aubrey and Rowan Benson; and many, many friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Beth and Curt Johnson; and by her father, Lyell Erickson.
A memorial service will be held at the Siren Covenant Church, Siren, on Monday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m., followed by a gathering in the fellowship hall.
For her southern Wisconsin friends, an interment of cremains and short graveside service will be held at the Cooksville Cemetery, Cooksville, on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m., followed by a gathering of family and friends at the Cooksville Farmhouse Inn.
The Leikness Funeral Home of Wautoma is assisting the family with arrangements.
