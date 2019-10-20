Jean Gloria Baughman, of Fort Atkinson, departed this world on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Jefferson Memory Care in Jefferson.
Jean was born in Milwaukee on July 28, 1926, the daughter of Walter and Johanna (Schutta) Schulist.
She graduated from Messmer High School in 1945 and married Walter Baughman on May 17, 1952, in Milwaukee.
Jean was a wonderful cook and baker all of her married life. After raising her children, she had been a faithful volunteer at her church, including delivering Meals-on-Wheels, visiting friends and helping at the Golden LivingCenter Trinity Church services.
She enjoyed walking and working outside, cutting grass in the spring and summer. She also loved to hug and receive hugs from others.
Surviving Jean is her beloved husband of 67 years, Walter Baughman of Fort Atkinson; a son, James (Barbara) Baughman of Georgetown, Texas; a daughter, Donna (Ed) Chambers of Lake in the Hills, Ill.; four grandchildren, Amanda (Shaun) Kaszniak, Timothy (Meagan) Dwyer, Brian (Emily) Baughman and Rachel (Richard) Abel; five and counting great-grandchildren, a niece and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Esther Whitney and Margaret Weaver; and two brothers, Harry and Edward Schulist.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie St., Fort Atkinson, with the Rev. Amy Waelchli officiating.
Visitation at the church will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Nitardy Funeral Home is serving the family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.