Jean H. Nielsen

August 12, 1929 - October 20, 2021
Dousman, WI - Jean H. (Peterson) Nielsen, 92, of Dousman, WI passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Lake Country Health and Rehab Center with her loving family by her side.
Jean was born on August 12, 1929 in Kaukauna, WI the daughter of Allen and Lydia (Mahn) Peterson. She spent her childhood in Kaukauna and then moved to Maywood, IL and graduated from Proviso High School. After high school, Jean worked as a buyer for Sears in Chicago and then was transferred to Appleton, WI. Jean married LeRoy Deno and the two were blessed with four loving daughters. Jean later married Harold Nielsen and the two would go on to enjoy many years of marriage together until his passing in 1991. In addition to raising four children, Jean worked in a few different capacities during her life. She owned and operated the Edge of Town Café in Palmyra for a number of years and then worked as a chef at Fort Atkinson Hospital until her retirement. Jean was kind. She cared for others and had a good sense of humor even in her final days. Her loving family will remember her example of positivity even through her long battle with cancer and other medical issues. A fond saying, she shared with others "always keep up your gumption". Jean was a member of St. John's Eve. Lutheran Church in Whitewater for a number of years and her faith meant a lot to her. Above all else in her life was her love for her family. She was a proud mother, grandma and great-grandma and she will be dearly missed by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by: her two loving daughters, Pamela (Wesley) Jones of Pretty Lake, and Patricia Deno of Pretty Lake; her dear grandchildren, Brenda (Zach Perez) Jones of Okauchee Lake, and David (Rebecca) Jones of Whitewater; and her two dear great-grandchildren, Felix and Vivian. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Harold Nielsen; the father of her children, LeRoy Deno; two dear children, Sandra and Barbara Deno, and her siblings Charlotte (Harold) Coenen, Russell (Nona) Peterson and Thomas (Sharon) Peterson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to St. John's Eve. Lutheran Church of Whitewater, ProHealth Care Foundation, or the Macular Degeneration Research at UW-Madison Hospital.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to all of Jean's healthcare providers for the wonderful care they provided Jean over the years.
A Funeral Service to honor Jean's life will be held at 4:00PM on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church of Sullivan, WI (W407 US-18, Sullivan, WI 53178). Pastor Dean Zemple will officiate the service. Visitation will take place from 2:00PM until the time of service at the church. Jean will be laid to rest next to her husband in Highland Memorial Park of Appleton at 11:00AM on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle & Palmyra, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
