Janesville, WI - H. Jean Kutz, age 93 of Janesville, WI passed away at her home on March 4, 2023. She was born on November 3,1929 in Wittenberg, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Louise Mavis. She was raised on a farm outside of Wittenberg.
Jean married Donald G. Kutz on August 20, 1949. They farmed south of Janesville in La Prairie Township. Jean and Donald raised three children, son Jeffrey, daughter Vicki (Roy) Cornelison and daughter, Karen Zell.
Jean was in charge of the 4-H Horse and Pony Project in the 1960's. In 1979, she and Donald sold the farm and moved to Fort Atkinson where Donald was originally from. In 1995 they moved back to the farm near Janesville to a new home they built for their retirement.
In addition to her children, Jean is survived by two grandchildren; Clint (Jennifer) Cornelison and Amber (Daniel) Griffin. She has two great grandchildren; Paxton Cornelison and Haidyn Winterbower. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Kutz on October 18, 2007.
At the end of her life Jean had special caregivers, Chris Teubert, Toni Linville, Libbie Comstock and Debbie Dunham. We are very grateful for their care as well as for the assistance of Agrace Hospice.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, March 17,2023 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Reverend Michael Rahlf will officiate. Burial will be by her husband at Cold Spring Union Cemetery, Cold Spring Township, Jefferson County. Visitation will be from noon Friday, March 17th until the time of services at the funeral home.
