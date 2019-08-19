PALMYRA — Jean L. Steinhoff, 88, of Palmyra, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital.
Jean was born May 1, 1931, in Pleasant Valley, the daughter of Albert and Edna (Lundt) Emery. She grew up in rural Jefferson County and was a 1949 graduate of Palmyra High School.
Jean married John Steinhoff on Sept. 16, 1950, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Eagle. The couple enjoyed 37 years of marriage until John’s death in 1987.
Jean worked in the lunch program at Palmyra Elementary School. She was the Friday night fish fry hostess at the Nite Cap Inn for many years and later the Cornerstone Restaurant. She enjoyed seeing her regular customers each week and hearing about their families.
Jean enjoyed gardening and was proud of her colorful flower gardens. She also enjoyed decorating her home for every holiday, especially covering her Christmas tree with angels. Her front porch always was decorated with lights for the season.
Jean was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra. She served as a Parish Council member and was a member of the St. Mary’s Women’s Club. Over the years she baked countless desserts for parish events.
The most important thing in Jean’s life was her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grammy and great-grammy.
She loved baking cakes for birthdays, weddings and graduations. She hosted the entire family for holidays and always made an assortment of delicious desserts. Jean’s recipes will live on as her grandchildren make delicious food from her hand-written cookbooks which she gifted them.
She made sure her family and friends received a Hallmark card for every special occasion.
Jean was a caring, thoughtful and determined woman. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren miss her dearly.
She is survived by three children, Bonnie (Glen) Schaefer of Fort Atkinson, Steven (Linda) Steinhoff of Palmyra and Susan Mehring of Fort Atkinson; seven grandchildren, Michael Steinhoff, Juliana (Timothy) Gebhart, Alex (Emily Bralick) Mehring, Benton Steinhoff, Jonathan (Laura) Schaefer, Eric (April) Mehring and Lacey Mehring; a great-grandson, Connor Gebhart; six stepgrandchildren; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren; a special sister-in-law, Janice Emery; and a special cousin, Sister Ellen Shannon. She also is survived by a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, a brother-in-law and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Steinhoff; her brother, Roger Emery; sisters-in-law, Carol Foelker and Catherine Eaton; and a brother-in-law, James Foelker.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra from 5 until 8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra.
Jean will be laid to rest on Friday at 3 p.m. at St. Theresa’s Catholic Cemetery in Eagle.
Memorials in Jean’s honor may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Palmyra in lieu of flowers.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff on D6 at UW Hospital for their compassionate care.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Eagle and Palmyra is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.