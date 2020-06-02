REEDSBURG — Jean M. Gudenschwager, 92, of Sun Prairie, formerly of Reedsburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in the Sun Prairie Health Care Center.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1927, in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of George and Katherine Cowles.
On Oct. 25, 1947, she was married to Orrlan L. Gudenschwager in Fort Atkinson.
Jean worked as an organist at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Reedsburg and at St. John Lutheran Church in Loganville. Jean’s passion was playing the piano and organ.
She also enjoyed gardening, canning, baking and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son, Eric (Lisa) Gudenschwager of Madison; her son-in-law, Jim Isaacson of Sun Prairie; her wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and special friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Orrlan, on Feb. 6, 2007; her daughter, Betty Isaacson, on Oct. 11, 2019; and her sister, Katherine.
There will be a visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Because of these troubled times, a private family service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, cards and condolences can be sent to Hoof Funeral Home or through its website.
