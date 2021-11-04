Jean M. Traeder

Hartland, WI - Jean M. Klettke Traeder of Oconomowoc passed peacefully from this life October 26, 2021 at the age of 99. She was a much loved Mom, Mother-in-law, Grandma Jean to many, whether they were related or not, and a Great Grandmother. She was born on the family farm near Hebron, WI on March 24, 1922 to her parents Stella and Earnest Klettke, Jr. She attended a one room schoolhouse near her home for her grade school years and graduated in 1940 from Whitewater High School. After graduation she worked a number of jobs including making leather helmets for pilots in WWII and working for the USO. In 1946 she married Gaylord E. Traeder. Together they farmed for a number of years until leaving farming to work at Aepplers Orchard in Oconomowoc for approx. 25 years. She also worked as a receptionist in the pediatric department of Wilkinson Clinic for a number of years until she retired. During all those other weekday jobs she would work on the weekends in the concession stands at her sister and brother-in-laws race track, The Jefferson Speedway. To call her a workaholic would have been putting it mildly!
Jean is survived by her son Rodney (Debbie) of Oconomowoc and daughter Eileen (Tom) Kraus of Middleton. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, Rochelle (Greg)Glaeser, Melissa(Jason)Maldonado, Benjamin(Krysta Post)Kraus, Lindsey(Kenny)Schulenberg, William(Lea)Kraus and Allison(John)Pfanzelter and 7 great-grandchildren, Kane, Juniper, Birch, Skylar, Hannah, Natalie and Colin.
She was preceded in death by her parents Stella and Earnest Klettke, Jr., her sister and best friend Audrey Tucker and her brother-in-law Dick Tucker.
Her family and friends will always remember her as being a loving and generous person with a quick wit and a great laugh. Among many other things we will miss her stories of the old days along with baking and frosting Christmas cookies with her. She always made sure there was left over frosting to have on graham crackers for an extra treat.
Per her wishes there will be no visitation or services. The family is planning on having a celebration of life gathering sometime next spring closer to Jeans favorite time of year, apple blossom time.
We'd like to thank the special caregivers at Hartland Place and Hospice. Your help to us and care for Mom was greatly appreciated.
Rest well Mom/Grandma Jean/Great Grandma, you've earned it. XOXOXOXOXOXO
