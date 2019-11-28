WHITEWATER — Jean Marie Leedham, 86, a longtime resident of Whitewater, died on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Fairhaven Senior Services.
Jean was born on April 22, 1933, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Cajus Elsworth and Nina (Gist) Leedham.
She received a degree in Christian Education and Psychology from National College in Kansas City, Mo. She furthered her education at the University of Kansas with a master's degree in social work.
Jean was a psychiatric social worker for 40 years in the Chicago area. She retired to the Whitewater community in 2000.
Jean was a lif-long Methodist and participated in many ministries at First United Methodist Church, Whitewater. She served on the Resident Council at Fairhaven and as a board member for the League of Women Voters. She was a prolific reader, enjoying world history, religion and psychology and biographies.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and lifelong friend, Winona Campbell.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 10:30 a.m. in the Fairhaven Fellowship Hall at 435 W. Starin Road, Whitewater, with the Rev. Susan Bresser officiating.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to consider memorials to the First United Methodist Church or to the Fairhaven Foundation.
Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, is assisting the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.