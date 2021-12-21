May 28, 1938 - December 14, 2021
Elkhorn, WI - Jean R. Reu, 83, of Elkhorn, WI passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at Azura Memory Care of Clinton, WI.
Jean was born on May 28, 1938 in Palmyra, WI. She grew up in the Jefferson County area and graduated from Jefferson High School. After graduating high school, Jean went on to attend the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater as part of the Rural Education Program. On June 20, 1959, she was united in marriage to LaVerne Reu at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson and the Lord blessed their union with four children, Tammy, Christine, Phillip, and David. Jean and LaVerne moved around the country during the early years of their marriage while LaVerne served in the United States Navy. They eventually settled back in Wisconsin to raise their family. First and foremost in Jean's life was her dedication to her husband and children. She made sure that everyone always had what they needed and that things at home were well taken care of. Jean was a fabulous baker and cook and she kept her family well fed. She enjoyed gardening and grew a large vegetable garden as well as many flowers. Jean was a woman of strength and energy. She never hesitated to get her work done and she completed the tasks of the day with positivity and kindness. She was a loving and proud wife, mother, grandma and great grandma and was happiest spending time with her family and her close friends. Jean was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by those she leaves behind.
She is survived by: her loving husband of 62 years, LaVerne Reu; three children, Christine Petrick of Denver, CO, Phillip (Laura) Reu of Albuquerque, NM, and David (Monica) Reu of Janesville, WI; her grandchildren, Daniel (Katelyn), Erin (Joseph), Cody (Alisa), Melissa, Vinh, Ming, Thanh, Zhong, Lincoln, Kate, Anika, and Kai; her great-grandchildren, Lena, Reid, and Joseph Timothy; her son-in-law, Timothy Leach of Elkhorn, WI; and her siblings, Ruth, Bill, Bonnie, Cheryl, and Patty. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Charlotte Glanders, her loving daughter, Tammy Leach, her daughter-in-law, Heather Reu, her son-in-law, Keith Petrick, and her siblings, Phillip, Carl, and Tom.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jean's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
A Memorial Gathering to honor Jean's life will be held from 1:00PM to 3:00PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156). Jean will be laid to rest in Evergreen Cemetery of Fort Atkinson, WI at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra & Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.