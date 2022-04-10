March 24, 1930 - April 7, 2022
Sullivan, WI - Jeane M. Jones, 92, of Sullivan, WI passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Jefferson Memory Care in Jefferson, WI.
Jeane was born on March 24, 1930 in the Town of Palmyra, WI the daughter of Albert and Winifred (Swenson) Hooper. She grew up in the Palmyra area and was a 1947 graduate of Palmyra High School. Jeane was named Salutatorian of her graduating class. On June 11, 1949, Jeane was united in marriage to Harland L. Jones at the Palmyra United Methodist Church and the couple would go on to enjoy over 52 years of marriage together until his passing in 2001. Jeane and Harland were blessed with three loving children, Steven, Wesley, and Karen. The couple raised their children and spent their life together on the family farm in Sullivan. Jeane looked back at her and Harland's life on the farm with a sense of pride and a grateful heart for what God gave them. Jeane was a lifelong active member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church and was always willing to serve her church in any way she could. Whether it was serving in the ladies aid program for funerals, baking for a church bake sale, or any other need, Jeane was there to help. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. She also served as Treasurer for the Town of Sullivan for 31 years and enjoyed that work very much. Above all else in Jeane's life was her love for her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She spent her time serving others and was happiest taking care of those she loved. She will be dearly missed and forever remembered by those she leaves behind.
Jeane is survived by her loving children, Steven (Dawn) Jones of Sullivan, WI; Wesley (Pamela) Jones of Pretty Lake, WI, and Karen (Lian Yu) Jones of Madison, WI; her 6 grandchildren, Christopher (Christine) Jones of Muskego, WI, Lindsey (Keith) Keske of Sullivan, WI, Cory (Lynn) Jones of Helenville, WI, Brenda (Zach Perez) Jones of Okauchee, WI, David (Becky) Jones of Whitewater, WI, and Patrick Yu of Madison, WI; and her 10 great-grandchildren, Summer Jeane (Kevin), Morgan, Adam, Cecilia, Michaela, Otto, Alex, Willson, Felix, Vivian, Vera, and Miles. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Harland, and her three brothers, Allyn, Deane, and Vernon.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of Rainbow Hospice and Jefferson Memory Care as well as Jeane's home caregivers, Sandy and Lynette. The dignified care Jeane received is greatly appreciated.
Memorials in Jeane's honor may be made to Jefferson Memory Care or Rainbow Hospice.
A Visitation will be held at 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Monday, April 11, 2022 at the Gibson Family Funeral Home in Palmyra, WI (320 W. Main St. Palmyra, WI 53156). Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in Sullivan, WI. Visitation will also take place on Tuesday from 10:00AM until the time of service at the church. Jeane will be laid to rest next to her husband in Pleasant Valley Cemetery immediately following the service.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
