Jeanette A. Brumm

Jefferson, WI - Jeanette Ann Brumm (nee Hoffmann), 76 of Jefferson, went to live with Jesus in her Heavenly home on Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Jeanette was born August 31, 1945, the daughter of Glenn and Esther (Kube) Hoffmann in Fort Atkinson. She married the love of her life, Ken Brumm on May 8, 1965. In addition to being a homemaker and raising her children, she was employed at Schweigers, Luedtke Plumbing, St. John's Lutheran School and Bon-Ton Bakery. A life-long resident of Jefferson, Jeanette spent her lifetime being involved with many community events and was a member of the Jefferson Senior Center board. She served as Gemuetlichkeit Queen in 1991. Jeanette also worked in multiple roles at Twice is Nice since their opening, and more recently enjoyed the friends she met while volunteering at the food pantry. As a member of St. John's, she spent a lot of time on the Eunice Society and on the Ladies Aid. Above all else, Jeanette cherished time spent with her family. She was in her comfort zone at her home cooking dinner for her children and grandchildren. The family made many memories while on vacation in the Minocqua area. She also had a special place in her heart for the ladies that she played bridge with for many decades. Jeanette was a very special lady who touched many lives, and she will be deeply missed.
Jeanette is survived by: her husband Kenneth Brumm of Jefferson; children Kevin Brumm of Jefferson and Lisa (John) Wilson of Jefferson; grandchildren Conner and Carson; great-granddaughter Cassidy Sue; siblings Betty Riess of Jefferson, Bill (Carol) Hoffmann of Fort Atkinson and June (Randy) Dustin of Johnson Creek. Jeanette is also survived by a number of other relatives and many friends.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Cassidy Ann Brumm, and sister Alice Montgomery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeanette's name to Lakeside Lutheran High School or St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church and School would be appreciated.
A memorial service in honor of Jeanette's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church of Jefferson with Rev. Matt Krenke presiding. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Jeanette will be laid to rest at Christberg Cemetery at a later date.
The Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.