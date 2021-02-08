Jeanette A (Pirkel) Pranke

December 30, 1934 - January 27, 2021
Waunakee, WI - JEANETTE ANN PRANKE, age 86 of Waunakee, WI, formerly of Jefferson, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.
She was born on December 30, 1934 in Watertown to Clarence and Margaret (Neis) Pirkel.
Always a hard-worker, for many years she worked multiple jobs. She managed the Super Valu Bakery in Jefferson where she won numerous achievement awards. Her youth volunteer work at St. Mark's Lutheran Church became a career, she studied and became the Christian Education Director. Jeanette was ordained as a Deacon for Word & Service Ministry in the ELCA. She served at Luther Memorial Madison, WI and prior to that at the Lutheran Church in Edgerton. She was later employed at the Countryside Nursing Home for several years before retiring.
Jeanette lived a full life and loved to be surrounded by her family and friends. Above all she showed others what unconditional love looked like, as she would truly do anything, she could make others' lives better. She greatly adored special events and holidays, and always went above and beyond to make these days special. Her other passions in life were baking, gardening, and church. She was truly happiest when she could enjoy these passions with her family. Whether that be gardening with her children, baking Christmas cookies with her grandchildren, or attending many church services with her family; these moments were always special to her. When others think of Jeanette, they will always remember her as a strong woman who never stopped working and helping others. She was someone who was always there when she was needed.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Alan (Pam) Pranke of North Dakota, Douglas Pranke of Jefferson, Patricia Thomas of Florida, Kathleen Jacobson of Waunakee, Cydney (Scott) Kislin of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Timothy Pranke, Chad (Leemay) Pranke, Megan (Scott) Hebel, Ben Jacobson, Jewel Kislin and Natalie Kislin; great grandchildren, Macyn Hebel, Ronan Hebel and Olive Walsh; brother Richard Pirkel; sister-in-law Diane Pranke; 'sister of the heart" Susan Neis; and dear niece Hannah (Joe) Thies, along with many other relatives and friends.
Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents, brother Michael Pirkel, and sons-in-law Gerald Jacobson and Donald Thomas.
Private family services will be held Friday, February 12 and burial will take place in the St. Mary Magdalene Catholic cemetery in Johnson Creek. A virtual service will also be available, please go to, www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com and find the Zoom link on Jeanette's page.
Visit www.schneidermichaelisfuneralhome.com to leave your condolences.
