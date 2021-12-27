Jeanette Addie

lifelong resident of Whitewater, WI - Jeanette Carol Addie (nee Adams), 94, lifelong resident of Whitewater, Wisconsin died peacefully on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. She was 28 hours shy of celebrating her 95th birthday on Christmas.
Jeanette was born in Kenosha on December 25, 1926, the daughter of William F. and Lorena (Nourse) Adams. She graduated from Whitewater High School and was employed for over thirty-five years as the admission examiner at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, retiring in 1989. On June 23, 1945, Jeanette married her high school sweetheart, Lloyd Addie. Together, they had three beautiful children.
Jeanette was a devoted wife and mother. She was an avid golfer and scored a hole in one! Jeanette was a league bowler, Bridge player, and enjoyed life at Whitewater Lake in the family home. She played tenor saxophone and piano, having an uncanny knack of listening to music and immediately could play the song on her piano. Jeanette was a past member of the Minneiska Masonic Lodge. She was a hardworking woman who often dealt with difficult life transitions, including the loss of her parents, sister, husband, and two of her three children.
Jeanette will be deeply missed by her daughter, Stacia Star of Ripon, Wisconsin; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lloyd Addie; son, Jeffrey Addie; and daughter, Dianne Meyer.
Funeral services will take place at 11AM on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Avenue, Fort Atkinson, WI. A visitation will take place from 10AM until the time of service. A burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Elkhorn. A celebration of life dinner will take place later this coming Spring.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Jeanette's name to the Wisconsin American Cancer Society, PO Box 902, Pewaukee, WI 53072.
