JANESVILLE — Jeanette H. Sturtevant, 91, of Janesville, passed away at the Agrace HospiceCare Center in Fitchburg on Feb. 8, 2020.
Jeanette was born on Aug. 30, 1928, in Fort Atkinson, the daughter of Fred and Martha (Grosskreutz) Lemke.
She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1945 and was united in marriage to Wesley E. Sturtevant on July 15, 1950, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.
She was employed by W. D. Hoard Company in Fort Atkinson from 1945 to 1950.
Following their marriage, Jeanette assisted her husband on the family farm near Whitewater until they retired from farming. She was employed by Bergner-Weise Department Store in Janesville from 1973 to 1993.
Jeanette was a member of St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, its Evening Guild, and served on the money counting team.
She volunteered at the Adams School Breakfast Club and delivered Meals on Wheels.
Jeanette and Wesley enjoyed dancing, playing cards and bowling.
Jeanette Sturtevant is survived by her daughter, Kay Eileen Sturtevant; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Sturtevant, on April 24, 2013. She also was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Martha Lemke; her brother, Elmer Lemke; her sister-in-law, Rachel Lemke; her sister, Emma Klingbeil; and her brother-in-law, Elmer Klingbeil.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Matthew’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 709 Milton Ave., Janesville. The Rev. James Janke will officiate.
Visitation will be on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.
Burial will be in Jenson Cemetery in Edgerton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care in Jeanette’s memory.
The Sturtevant family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.