Jeanine Stauffacher

November 22, 2020
Whitewater, WI - Jeanine R. Stauffacher, 81, of Whitewater passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Fairhaven.
Jeanine was born on November 23, 1938 in Green Bay,Wisconsin to Raymond and Gertrude Larsen. She grew up on the family farm and was very active in her local 4-H club. After graduating from Denmark High School in 1956, Jeanine attended Stout State College and received a bachelor's degree in home economics education in 1960. While attending college, she was active in her Sorority Alpha Phi and was the active member president in 1959-1960. After graduating Stout, Jeanine taught at Beaver Dam high school for one year. On June 17, 1961, Jeanine married Gerald Stauffacher of Monroe, in Denmark and they later moved to Whitewater in 1963. Jeanine's first involvement in the Whitewater community was teaching night classes at Whitewater High School in Beginners and Intermediate Sewing. In 1964, she taught a summer session at East Troy High School. She also judged clothing, home furnishings, etc., at area fairs and once judged a state wool contest. She served as a substitute teacher and later accepted a teaching position at Whitewater High School.
As a devoted member of First English Lutheran Church, Jeanine was active in Miriam Circle, ALCW, taught senior high youth classes, vacation bible school, and nursery school classes. Perhaps Jeanine's most involved community service was her untiring efforts in local and regional Federated Women's Club work. Joining the Junior Woman's club in 1964, she served as Treasurer and President and held several chairmanship positions. For two years, Jeanine held the office of Vice-President of the Whitewater City Federation of Women's Clubs. She was the youngest woman to hold the office of president during her 1972-1974 term. Holding those offices gave Jeanine experience in planning programs and coordinating the cultural and philanthropic efforts of the Federated Women's Clubs in the Whitewater community. She was recognized with the Jaycettes C.A.R.O.L Award in 1972. She was also generous with her time in helping with the Girl Scout program, membership in the Parent-Teacher Organization of Lincoln Elementary School, and as neighborhood chairman of the Red Cross, Heart Fund, and Girl Scout Drives.
Jeanine was also a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization, P.E.O, and held many officer positions including, Guard from 1977-1979, President from 1981-1983, Vice-President from 1985-1987, and Secretary. Jeanine was a delegate at the P.E.O State Convention at UW-Stout and also attended the State Convention in Whitewater and Milton. Jeanine enjoyed the connections she shared with her P.E.O sisters over the years.
Besides all her time consuming club work, she enjoyed her family's projects and activities including school functions, spectator sports, and camping trips.
After retiring in 1999 from 25 years of teaching, Jeanine enjoyed traveling with friends and family to Gulf Shores, Door County, and Arizona. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with friends, family, and her grand children.
Jeanine is survived by her children, Scott (Mary) Stauffacher, Kristi (Jeff) Brown; grandchildren, Lindsay (Dave) Charlier, Jake Stauffacher; siblings, Jerry (Emmy) Larsen, Julie Larsen, Margo (Scott) Trentadue; many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Gertrude Larsen; and husband, Gerald Stauffacher.
A burial will take place at 1 P.M. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Hillside Cemetery.
In honor of Jeanine, a donation can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
The family would like to give special thanks to Fairhaven staff for their exceptional care of Jeanine over the past six years.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
"Someday I'll leave this world, hopefully a better place for having lived and BEING JUST ME." -Jeanine Stauffacher
