Jeanne D. (Teynor) Shinko

February 23, 1945 - January 22, 2021
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI - It is with great sadness that the family of Jeanne Dorothy (Teynor) (Neff) Shinko, age 75, announce her passing. Jeanne rejoined her heavenly family on January 22, 2021 after passing away peacefully in her sons' home in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Jeanne was born on February 23, 1945 in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin to the late Clarence A. Teynor and Dorothy A. Teynor. Jeanne was raised in Prairie du Chien alongside her seven brothers and sisters and attended St. Mary's Academy. After graduating, she moved to Milwaukee where she met the love of her life, the late Ross Neff.
A tragedy took the life of her first husband; daughter, Lana Neff; and unborn baby. Jeanne survived with her daughter, the late Carol (Neff) Bachleitner. Jeanne faced this and many other difficult seasons with strength, perseverance, and unwavering faith. She later married the late Ronald Shinko, having her only son R. Scott Shinko. They called Rome, Wisconsin home for 25 years.
Jeanne was a compassionate spirit whose passion in life was caring for others. She enjoyed cooking, canning, shopping, and laughing with loved ones. She eventually moved back to Prairie du Chien to be closer to her family and live out the remainder of her time here on Earth.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Dorothy; husbands, Ross Neff and Ronald Shinko; daughters, Carol and Lana; granddaughter, Katherine Husain; and siblings, Jim Teynor and Betty Lang.
Jeanne is survived by her son, R. Scott Shinko; grandchildren, Erick Bachleitner, Elizabeth Meikle and Jeremy Husain; great granddaughter, Amelia Bachleitner; brothers, Tony, Bill, and Danny Teynor; and sisters, Trudie Adams and Linda Vance. She is further survived by her nieces, nephews, and friends who will miss her dearly.
A service will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Service updates and online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com
