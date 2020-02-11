WHITEWATER — Jeanne Trewyn, 88, of Whitewater, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Fort Memorial Hospital in Fort Atkinson.
She was born in Coffeyville, Kan., on July 12, 1931, the daughter of Charles and Helen (Gordon) Fardy.
She graduated from Whitewater High School in 1949.
Jeanne married Merlyn “Pete” Trewyn on Dec. 12, 1968. He predeceased her on Feb. 18, 1990.
Jeanne was a lifelong member of Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church in Whitewater.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Brett) Stinebrink of Lake Geneva, Patti (Thomas) DePorter of Whitewater and Kathy Doering-Kilkenny of Burlington. She will be missed dearly by her 17 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren.
Jeanne further is survived by her brother, William of Mequon; and sisters, Patricia Roberts of Hermosa Beach, Calif., and Nancy Fardy of New Berlin; and many nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Kurt Doering; granddaughter, Holly Jo Stinebrink; brother-in-law, George Roberts; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Fardy.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1225 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow.
Burial will be held on July 12.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family.
