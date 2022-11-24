March 17, 1951 - November 17, 2022
Fort Atkinson, WI - Jeannette Faultersack Woods, 71, of Fort Atkinson, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at her home.
Jeannette was born to Norman and Mary Morrison Faultersack on March 17, 1951 in Watertown, WI.
She attended Fort Atkinson public schools Caswell, Rockwell, Emery and Luther, graduating from Fort Atkinson Senior High in 1969. She married the love of her life, Floyd Woods on October 18, 1969. They were blessed with two sons, Matt and Jason.
Jeannette was employed at Schweigers, Thomas Industries and Nasco, retiring in 2018. Jeannette loved her flower and herb gardens, bird watching and raising monarch butterflies. Her greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great granddaughter.
She is survived by her husband, Floyd of 53 years; children, Matthew (Jennifer) Woods and Jason Woods both of Fort Atkinson; grandchildren, Tiffany Woods of Michigan, Jacob (Hannah) Woods of Whitewater, Jeremiah Woods of Deerfield and Nathan Woods of Fort Atkinson; great granddaughter, Lucy Woods of Whitewater; sister, Kate Perkins of Arizona; brother, Roger (Linda) Faultersack of Whitewater, sister, Terry Anderson of Fort Atkinson; special aunt, Jean Faultersack of Waterloo; mother-in-law, Kay Woods and brother-in-law, Keith Woods both of Fort Atkinson and a very special friend, Angie Hembrook of Jefferson.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents; granddaughter, Sarah Woods; great grandbaby Woods; father-in-law, Kenneth Woods; brother-in-law, Terry Woods and her loyal canine companion, Buck.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service. Following the service, join the family at the Haumerson's Pond Warming House.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jeannette's name may be made to Friends of Haumerson's Pond
