Jeannie Patrick

Fort Atkinson, WI - Jeannie C. Patrick, 84, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at her home after a lingering illness.
Jeannie was born on November 21st, 1937, in the city of Janesville, to James and Elinor (Perry) Larson.
Jeannie worked 40 years as a CNA at Countryside/Alden until the age of 70. After retirement she continued to work in the home health field for a few years. She was very dedicated to caring for others.
Jeannie loved the Milwaukee Brewers, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Green Bay Packers. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Jeannie is survived by her son, Gregg (Kim) Patrick of Mountain, WI; Sheri (Steven) Brandt of Utah; Jeff (Debbie) Patrick of Fort Atkinson, WI and Mike Patrick of Fort Atkinson, WI; grandchildren, Jamie (Matt) Strasburg of Jefferson, WI; Jenny (Shaun) McKelvey of Whitewater, WI; Jody (Osiri) Ogando of Fort Atkinson, WI; Tim (Shannon Race) Patrick of Janesville, WI; Connor Patrick of Fort Atkinson, WI; Stephanie Patrick of Mukwonago, WI and Aaron Patrick of Georgia; Sister Joanne Bruch of Whitewater, WI; Seven great grandchildren; many nieces and a nephew and many dear and close friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Elinor Larson, and brother, James Larson.
A visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m. to Noon on Monday, October 3rd, 2022 at the Nitardy Funeral Home, 1008 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson WI. A memorial service will follow at Noon at Nitardy.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Rainbow Hospice for their exceptional care.
