Whitewater, WI - Jeffery A. Borre, 48, of Whitewater, WI passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2022 at his home.
Jeff was born on August 22, 1973 in Fort Atkinson, WI the son of Alan Borre and Reba Wells. He worked in a few different capacities during his life, but the job he loved most was as an Over the Road Truck Driver. God blessed Jeff with a loving son, Avery. Jeff had a pleasant personality and a soft heart. He also had a special connection to animals, especially his pet dogs. He had fond memories of bringing his dog with him on the road and he enjoyed those times very much. Jeff will be greatly missed by those he leaves behind.
He is survived by: his son, Avery Borre of Whitewater, WI; his father, Alan (Jessica) Borre of Palmyra, WI; and his mother, Reba Pettit. He is also survived by a number of siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorials in Jeff's honor may be made to the Jefferson County Humane Society.
A private family service will be held to honor Jeff's life at a later date.
Gibson Family Funeral Homes of Palmyra and Eagle, WI is serving the family. To place an online condolence please visit gibsonfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffery Borre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
