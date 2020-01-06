MILTON — Jeffery Nelson, 70, of Milton, passed away at Oak Park Place of Janesville with loved ones by his side.
He was born in Frankfort, Ill., to Marvin and Naomi Nelson.
The family came to Wisconsin and settled in Whitewater from Indiana in 1952. Jeff then graduated from Fort Atkinson High School.
In 1966 and the following year, he was drafted into the United States Army, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War.
Jeff became a plumber for Bryan Nelson Plumbing. He later had a partnership with his nephew, Brent, under J & B Nelson Plumbing of Milton.
All the Nelson family, including Jeff, loved to play cards, and he especially enjoyed golfing and bowling, having a “300” game once. Jeff also could be found heading to a casino to gamble when looking for something to do.
Jeff is survived by a sister, Sherry Plucinski, and brother, Wesley Nelson, both of Elkhorn; sisters-in-law, Joan Nelson and Jeanette Nelson-Milleson, along with many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews whom he was quite close to.
Those who preceded him in death were both his parents; his brothers, Dale and Bryan; sister, Karen Dinsmore; and brother-in-law, Robert Plucinski.
The family wishes to thank Agrace of Janesville for helping with Jeff’s care near the end.
A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at the Real MacCoy, N1431 County Highway N, Whitewater.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
