JEFFERSON — Jeffery R. Reuhl, 59, of Jefferson, died on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home.
Jeff was born on June 29, 1960, in Fort Atkinson, the son of Merlin and Harriet (Heger) Reuhl.
Jeff grew up on the family farm and attended Jefferson schools. When he was 12, his father Melvin passed away and he began working on the family farm with his brothers, Randy and Larry.
Farming was a major part of Jeff’s life and he fulfilled the worker role well, while Randy ran the business end of the operation. He loved tractors, both modern and especially antique steam tractors.
Jeff never married and kept mostly to himself but loved living and working on the farm. He was a hard worker and enjoyed watching television after the day’s labor was done.
Jeff knew Christ as his Savior and he knew the Scriptures well. He had a knack for Bible history and a deep understanding of Scripture as a whole.
Jeff was confident in his eternal salvation and he will be missed by those who knew him.
Jeff is survived by his mother, Harriet Kramer of Fort Atkinson; brothers, Larry Reuhl of Jefferson, Randy Reuhl of Jefferson and Dennis (Julie) Reuhl of Johnson Creek; niece, Joanne Reuhl, and nephew, Eric Reuhl. He also is survived by a number of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merlin; and stepfather, William G. Kramer.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson with the Rev. Randy Arbogast presiding.
Visitation will be on Tuesday at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Burial will take place at St. Peter’s Evergreen Cemetery of Helenville.
