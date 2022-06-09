Jeffrey Baumann

June 1, 2022
Fort Atkinson, WI - Jeffrey Matthew Baumann, age 47, passed away at University Hospital in Madison surrounded by family following a motorcycle accident on June 1, 2022.
Jeff was born on December 18, 1974 in Fort Atkinson to Harold and Diane (Werner) Baumann. He attended St. Joe's Catholic School and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1993. Just after high school he began dating Tanya Floerke and the two wed on May 11, 1996 at St. Joe's Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Together, they raised a family of three children - Justin, Matthew and Kirstin. Jeff was the second shift machine shop group leader at Provisur Technologies in Whitewater, working there as a machinist for 25 years. He also worked part-time as a mechanic at KB Enterprises to satisfy his desire to fix things.
Jeff was known for tinkering with anything mechanical or motorized and used his creativity to build the most interesting and unusual things. He enjoyed creating crowd-favorite floats for the annual junk parade turning everyday items such as garbage cans and even a refrigerator into motorized floats that he rode in the parade. Jeff had a passion for understanding how things worked whether it be a motor, a process or simply anything people were talking to him about. He was genuinely interested in hearing about things from others and wanted to see people succeed in whatever it was they were doing. Even little things got him excited for what they could become. Jeff enjoyed spending his free time with family and friends, riding one of his several motorcycles, snowmobiling, bowling, making beef jerky and salsa, or having a bonfire.
Jeff is survived by his loving wife, Tanya; children, Justin, Matthew and Kirstin; mother, Diana; siblings, Melissa (Chad) Belzer, Lori (Jerry) Schwab, Greg Baumann, and Dennis (Sara) Baumann; mother- and father-in-law, Larry and Deborah Floerke; in-laws, Nick (Crystal) Floerke and Tiffany (Serge) Figliuzzi; nieces and nephews, Abigail Schwab, Jenna Schwab, Leona Belzer, Gretel Belzer, Zachary Baumann, Emily Baumann, Elisa Baumann, Eric Floerke, Ayreal Floerke, Xander Figliuzzi and Kloe Figliuzzi; and step-nephew, Michael Dudzek.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold; and nephew, Brenden Figliuzzi.
Friends and family are invited to share memories of Jeff during a visitation at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., mass will be at 12 p.m. with a luncheon immediately following.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.