JOHNSON CREEK — Jeffrey David Magner, 48, of Johnson Creek, died at his residence on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
Jeff was born on July 28, 1971, to David J. and Hisako J. (Matsubara) Magner in Beloit.
Jeff was a wonderful father, grandfather, son, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Jeff loved sports, all sports, as long as they were Wisconsin sports.
He drove school bus for a living and enjoyed it extremely. Mostly, he enjoyed time with his family and friends.
Jeffrey is survived by his children, Alex Eiler of Watertown, and Mya and Meghan Magner, both of Jefferson; his grandson, Atlas Eiler; his mother, Hisako Magner of Jefferson; his siblings, Scott Magner of Johnson Creek and Mindy (John) Stewart of Salem; other relatives and many friends.
Preceding him in death were his father, David; and his grandfather, Hubert.
The family will hold a Celebration of Life service at a future date.
For those wishing to show the family love and support, please sign the online guest registry at www.thelenfh.com or send the family a card c/o the funeral home.
Thelen Funeral Services of North Prairie/Genesee is honored to be assisting the Magner family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.