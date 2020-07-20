CASPER, Wyo. — Jeffrey James Kletsch, 60, passed away peacefully at home on June 27, 2020, in Casper, Wyoming.
He was born Dec. 15, 1959, to Earl and Beverly Kletsch.
He attended school in Watertown, Wis.
Jeffrey married Donna Bill on July 22, 1981. They eventually moved from Wisconsin to Casper.
Jeff loved spending time with his family, and driving his truck and motorcycle. He also loved his two dogs and never went anywhere without them.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; his two children, Crystal and Heather of Casper, Wyo; his sister, Jackie (Kerry) Behm of Waterloo, Wis.; his brothers, Steven (Dorothy) Kletsch of Cottage Grove, Wis., and Thomas (Denise) Kletsch of Fort Atkinson, Wis.
Jeff further is survived by his sister, Judy Legion of Wisconsin; his stepsons, John and Brian of Wisconsin; Jeff's grandchildren, Yasmine, Nathaniel, Zacharia, Benjamin, Seth, Jason, Daniel, Jaden and Adriel; also many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Peter Kletsch of Watertown, Wis.; and his sister, Karen of Wisconsin.
No service is scheduled at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.