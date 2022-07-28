July 23, 2022 Long Grove, IL - Jeffrey Ray Hamann, DVM, of Jefferson, Wisconsin passed away peacefully, surrounded by those he loved, on July 23, 2022 at the age of 79 of dementia related complications. Through his decline, he never lost the sense of humor or kindness and thoughtfulness that have always been hallmarks of his personality. Born in Fort Atkinson to Ray and Shirley (Kreglow) Hamann, Jeff spent all of his life in Jefferson, except for his time at Michigan State University where he gained his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (1967) and met and married his wife Barbara (Terhaar) of Detroit, Michigan.
Jeff's career spanned a half century with the Jefferson Veterinary Clinic, caring for both large and small animals. He was passionate about client education and could often be found at the Wisconsin State Fair setting up quiz panels with pictures of parasites and disease symptoms, narrating spays and neuters in the theater operating room, or explaining the stomachs of Josie the cow who had a hole in her side. This work led to Jeff being named Wisconsin Veterinarian of the Year in 1978. He was active in the Humane Society of Jefferson County, most recently helping to raise funds for the new building on Hwy 89 between Jefferson and Fort Atkinson. He also enjoyed watching the Packers, teaching elementary students at local schools about animals and being a veterinarian, organizing the annual father/son campout (1981 - 2021, attending every one of them), showing off his infamous Green Bay Packer tattoo, woodworking and observing and feeding local wildlife from his river house, especially birds and ducks.
He is survived by his two sons, Mark Hamann and Tim (Tressa) Hamann; and his three grandchildren, Lanie, Ava and Chase. Also surviving is his sister Gail (Tom) Aumann, and his brother Joel Hamann. He is preceded in death by his wife Barb in 2012.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Heron's Landing in Jefferson on August 11 from 4:00 to 9:00 PM. All are welcome to attend and enjoy sharing stories and seeing special items and photo albums. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to the Humane Society of Jefferson County (https://hsjc-wis.com/donate).
Funeral Arrangements were entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc 847-833-2928
