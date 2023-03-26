Jerome J. "Jerry" Vogel
September 6, 1927 - March 22, 2023

Fort Atkinson, WI - JEROME J. "JERRY" VOGEL passed away March 22, 2023, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. He was born September 6, 1927, in Jefferson to Linus and Coletta (Rueth) Vogel. He grew up on the family farm milking cows, delivering milk on a milk truck, and even getting kicked hard in the hip by one of the cows, causing lymphedema in his right leg in later years . Jerry worked at Borg Textiles in Jefferson for 34 years, retiring in 1990. Helping others was important to Jerry, as he was a volunteer driver for Jefferson County for 18 years, logging in over 10,000 hours of driving. He was also a blood donor for decades due to his having a more rare blood type, which he was very happy to donate and do something good. He was active and emeritus in the Knights of Columbus for 77 years. Jerry married Dorothy Reich in 1995, who was the love of his life. They had 23 years together.

