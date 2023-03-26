Fort Atkinson, WI - JEROME J. "JERRY" VOGEL passed away March 22, 2023, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. He was born September 6, 1927, in Jefferson to Linus and Coletta (Rueth) Vogel. He grew up on the family farm milking cows, delivering milk on a milk truck, and even getting kicked hard in the hip by one of the cows, causing lymphedema in his right leg in later years . Jerry worked at Borg Textiles in Jefferson for 34 years, retiring in 1990. Helping others was important to Jerry, as he was a volunteer driver for Jefferson County for 18 years, logging in over 10,000 hours of driving. He was also a blood donor for decades due to his having a more rare blood type, which he was very happy to donate and do something good. He was active and emeritus in the Knights of Columbus for 77 years. Jerry married Dorothy Reich in 1995, who was the love of his life. They had 23 years together.
He is survived by his first wife Arlene (Gosdeck) whom he married in 1956, their children Steve (Cindy) of Monroe, Rick (Kelly Grosser) of Fort Atkinson, Joe (Michaela) of Sun City West AZ, Jo Ann Jeninga (Fred) of Delavan, Andy (Gail) of Jefferson. He is survived by stepchildren Judy (Douglas) Ford of Linden, VA, Christie (Robert) Garlock of Fort Atkinson, Peggy (Joe) Paris of Fort Atkinson, Kathleen Schultz of Sun Prairie, Roxy (Garland) Granzow of Fort Atkinson, Cindy (Paul) LeBegue of Clinton IL, Rick (Peggy) Reich of Watertown, Sheryl (Bill) Crusan of Waukesha, Angie (Ladd) Gregerson of Columbus WI, Janneyne Lovell of Fort Atkinson, Amy (Gary) Speth of West Bend. He is survived by eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren (and counting), many step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, and several step-great, great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Linus and Coletta, his brothers Bob and Clarence, and his wife Dorothy.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home in Jefferson with the Rev. Thomas Coyle officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday before the service from 9:30-11:00. Burial will follow at St. Lawrence Catholic Cemetery. Memorials in Jerry's honor may be given to Rainbow Hospice.
