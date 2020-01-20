JOHNSON CREEK — Jerry Arthur Hoeck, 62, of Johnson Creek, passed away on Jan. 16, 2020, at his home due to current health issues.
Jerry was born on April 5, 1957, in Stanley.
He grew up In Merton and North Lake, and was a graduate of Arrowhead High School.
Jerry was a very talented and hard worker in construction and car sales, and then started his own fence company, Creative Fence. He was very proud of his “creations,” which he did passionately for 37 years, making sure all three sons spent their teenage summers working with him.
His hobbies included hunting, boating, working with his friends on cars and anything with wheels, and taking his fishing boat out. He also enjoyed skiing, snowmobiling, watching sporting events on TV, puzzles and socializing.
His all-time favorite activities were his hunting trips to Colorado and his fishing trips to Canada.
Jerry’s sense of humor and his smile will be remembered forever. May you rest in peace until we see you again.
He is loved by his sons, Brad (Lisa) from Pewaukee, Tony from Richfield and Jeremy (Gabriela) from Chicago, Ill., and their mother, Nancy; grandchildren, Bret, Riana, Juliana and Carissa; loving sister, Barb (Doug) Deppe from Spearfish, S.D.; brother, Doug (Brenda) from Hartford; father, Edward from Hartford; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and girlfriend, Crissy. He also is survived by many friends, including lifelong friends Ernest-T and Brian.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen (Story) Hoeck.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson from noon until the memorial service at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eagle River’s “Fishing Has No Boundaries” — an annual fishing event for children and adults with disabilities.
